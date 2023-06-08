X22 REPORT Ep. 3088a - CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3088a - June 7, 2023
CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire
The world is not going along with the green new deal, Mexico and Latin American countries are rejecting it along with Africa. California economy is breaking down and hotels are shutting down. The [CB] is making a move against alternative currency but this will backfire.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.