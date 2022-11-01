Radioactive Cesium-137 is in the COVID Shots — Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet

(Oct 31, 2022) Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet join the SGT Report. Todd claims Cesium-137 is in the hydrogel which is in all the COVID shots. The C-137 component is used for part of the globalists 5g system.
SGT Report full interview: https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/10/breaking-cesium-137-in-the-vax-todd-callender-dr-lee-vliet/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.