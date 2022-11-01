Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Radioactive Cesium-137 is in the COVID Shots — Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet
974 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 21 days ago |

(Oct 31, 2022) Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet join the SGT Report. Todd claims Cesium-137 is in the hydrogel which is in all the COVID shots. The C-137 component is used for part of the globalists 5g system.


SGT Report full interview: https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/10/breaking-cesium-137-in-the-vax-todd-callender-dr-lee-vliet/

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventssgt report5ggenocidemass murdercesium-137covidhydrogeltodd callenderlee vliet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket