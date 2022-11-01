Radioactive Cesium-137 is in the COVID Shots — Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet

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(Oct 31, 2022) Attorney Todd Callender & Dr. Lee Vliet join the SGT Report. Todd claims Cesium-137 is in the hydrogel which is in all the COVID shots. The C-137 component is used for part of the globalists 5g system.
SGT Report full interview: https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/10/breaking-cesium-137-in-the-vax-todd-callender-dr-lee-vliet/