Ottawa, September 15, 2023 - CHP Leader Rod Taylor held a Press Conference in the Ottawa Press Gallery, focused on the economic costs incurred by governments when they fail to follow biblical principles in governance.
Full Press Release can be read here: https://www.chp.ca/news/press-release-the-economic-cost-of-moral-anarchy
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.