Press Release - The Economic Cost of Moral Anarchy
CHP Canada
Published 13 hours ago

Ottawa, September 15, 2023 - CHP Leader Rod Taylor held a Press Conference in the Ottawa Press Gallery, focused on the economic costs incurred by governments when they fail to follow biblical principles in governance.

Full Press Release can be read here: https://www.chp.ca/news/press-release-the-economic-cost-of-moral-anarchy

