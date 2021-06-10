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FREE Summer Solstice Event with Ashtar - June 21, 2021 @ 8PM EDT
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1 view • June 10, 2021
Join our FREE Facebook Live Interview with Ashtar and the Galactic Federation on June 21st @ 8 pm Eastern time for a behind the scenes look at:
• What’s really unfolding for humanity
• Gaia’s ascension progress
• The interaction between humanity and Gaia
Be part of this live Facebook event hosted by Peter Dennis and channeled by Kate Woodley of Ascension Calling.
When: Monday, June 21st, 2021
Time: 8:00 – 9:00 pm Eastern (US & CA)
Price: FREE
Facebook LIVE - The Channeling Connection - https://tinyurl.com/33ephasv
See you there!
• What’s really unfolding for humanity
• Gaia’s ascension progress
• The interaction between humanity and Gaia
Be part of this live Facebook event hosted by Peter Dennis and channeled by Kate Woodley of Ascension Calling.
When: Monday, June 21st, 2021
Time: 8:00 – 9:00 pm Eastern (US & CA)
Price: FREE
Facebook LIVE - The Channeling Connection - https://tinyurl.com/33ephasv
See you there!
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