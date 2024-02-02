Create New Account
Dr. Pete Chambers, Michael Yon & Leo Hohmann on "Religious" Organizations Flooding U.S. with Illegals
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Jan 31, 2024) Leo Hohmann: “There are nine (volunteer religious organizations) that contract with the U.S. State Department… They get paid big money. Taxpayer dollars every year. Millions of dollars to resettle these refugees. They actually get paid by the head. So, the more refugees they bring in to destabilize American society, the wealthier their organizations get.”


Dr. Pete Chambers: https://drpetechambers.com/

Michael Yon: https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon

Leo Hohmann: https://leohohmann.com/


Brannon Howse Live: https://rumble.com/v4ap1mf-february-1-2024.html

current eventstreasonamericatexashuman traffickinggovernmentstate departmentinvasionillegal aliensopen bordersbrannon howsereligious organizationsmichael yonleo hohmannpete chambers

