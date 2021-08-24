CDC's Dishonest Guidelines Provide Cover For Vaccinated Flooding Hospitals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Get the Health Ranger Store's immune supporting products mentioned in the video, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21
Get your antiviral immunity smoothie recipe, here: https://healingthebody.ca/anti-viral-immunity-smoothie/
Get in the THRIVE Academy and remove health problems and protect your immunity naturally, here: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy/