Walmart 666 Logo & customers falsely accused of shoplifting
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
11 followers
1
73 views • 1 day ago

The New Walmart Logo (Why the Change) Illuminati


Alabama woman falsely accused of shoplifting awarded $2.1 million in Walmart settlement.


Kruse claims that two extra minutes of watching surveillance footage would have meant that the incident was never flagged by security.


THERE HAD BEEN A MISTAKE A DETECTIVE WAS IMMEDIATELY SENT TO WALMART.


Kruse whose four-year-old son was also with him told Fox News affiliate how several bags of sand put him and his teen son in handcuffs.


The regular Walmart shopper thought nothing about visiting his local store to buy bags of sand for a sandbox he was building as well as some other items.


However, despite having a receipt proving that he had paid for the sand, cops arrested Kruse and his son for shoplifting.


“It just was $71, but the sand itself was $49.97,” he told the Fox news outlet.


LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.the-sun.com/news/11266297/walmart-wrongly-accused-shopper-theft-despite-receipt/


LEARN MORE HERE: https://apnews.com/article/business-alabama-lawsuits-mobile-82137af700dcd3cc0304c742c605fcd9


Credits to: Crime Over Matter, Strelok, Fox News, CBS & MT

