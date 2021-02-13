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Dead New York Covid19 Seniors: Will We Ever See Chris Cuomo Interview His 'Big Brother' Andrew Again on CNN?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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60 views • February 13, 2021
For the past year the media has basically covered up and given a pass to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for having the highest rate of Seniors death's in the USA. CNN would not touch it (until this today). Andrew Cuomo wrote a self-promoting book on leadership during the Pandemic, he won an Emmy award for his daily television briefings and he was a regular on younger brother's Chris' CNN Prime Time talk show. The whole time the Governor had a dirty little secret. His seniors deaths from COVID19 were 50% higher then was being reported to the US state department. Finally this week his personal assistant came out and informed the powers that be that New York State numbers were fudged and Andrew Cuomo was the one keeping his numbers hidden from the Federal Government. I am watching Chris Cuomo now on Friday night as the story has broke all day. We will see if he mentions it before this video goes live. Will Andrew Cuomo appear on Chris Cuomo's CNN show any time soon? I say NOT!

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