Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Japanese Professor warns about covid oblivion
channel image
Greekinsider
76 Subscribers
326 views
Published 21 hours ago

Kyoto University Professor of Virology Takayuki Miyazawa, risking his academic position, went out to the streets in Japan explaining to people that coronavirus strains are man-made in a lab and that vaccines do not protect. Japanese risk annihilation in 100 years. Video banned from youtube.


https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-professor-miyazawa-takes

Keywords
vaccinesjapanjapanesecoronaviruscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket