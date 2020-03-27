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Fr. Orsi: 'Satan Has Made His Home Among the Leadership of the Democratic Party'
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81 views • March 27, 2020
By Michael W. Chapman | March 25, 2020
In reference to many of the top Democratic leaders' uncompromising support for abortion under any circumstances, Rev. Michael P. Orsi said it seems "diabolical" and is a clear indication that Satan is at home with the Democratic leadership.
Source: https://cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/fr-orsi-satan-has-made-his-home-among-leadership-democratic-party
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In reference to many of the top Democratic leaders' uncompromising support for abortion under any circumstances, Rev. Michael P. Orsi said it seems "diabolical" and is a clear indication that Satan is at home with the Democratic leadership.
Source: https://cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/fr-orsi-satan-has-made-his-home-among-leadership-democratic-party
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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