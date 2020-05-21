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Health Effects of EMFs
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48 views • May 21, 2020
Dr. Priyanka Bandara is an expert on the adverse health effects suffered by thousands of Australians from wireless communication systems that emit microwave/radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation (MW/RF-EMR). This type of radiation has already been classified as 2B possible carcinogen by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)*.
*Ref: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(11)70147-4/fulltext
Watch Dr. Bandara's full testimony https://commission.itnj.org
*Ref: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(11)70147-4/fulltext
Watch Dr. Bandara's full testimony https://commission.itnj.org
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