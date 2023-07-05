LISTEN* These 45 Minutes Will TRANSFORM YOU | 2023 Bible Prophecy Secrets

TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE in 45 Minutes | Most people struggle to understand prophecy of the Bible.
Abraham Ojeda shares the first 42 pages of Bible Prophecy Secrets here with you to lay a solid foundation from which all of the ancient mysteries, parables, and Biblical prophetic end times events can now be understood during these last days. Get extreme clarity. Let the Truth set you free.
*This excerpt was taken from the Audiobook version of Bible Prophecy Secrets.*
🎧 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets Audiobook: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/
🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.