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🚨 Panic in Tel Aviv: Netanyahu rushes emergency meeting on Hezbollah's 'unjammable' drones
Israel is scrambling to counter a new wave of fiber‑optic guided attack drones — completely immune to electronic warfare, Channel 14 reports. Hezbollah just used one to hit a vehicle carrying Israeli commanders in southern Lebanon.
📹 New footage shows an operator calmly selecting an Israeli tank, loitering, then lingering to scan for a second target.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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