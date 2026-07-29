Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory, an interview with Robert Scott Bell

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The debate between terrain theory and germ theory continues to spark discussion among health professionals, researchers, and the public. As more people revisit long-standing ideas about immunity, disease, and the body's natural defenses, questions about evidence, interpretation, and scientific understanding remain at the forefront. Explore the different perspectives, the history behind these concepts, and what they could mean for the future of health. Watch the latest interview to learn more.
#HealthDiscussion #NaturalHealth #Wellness #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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