082522 Honey Austen Shares her DH's Spicy Chicken recipe.

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Honey Austen Shares her DH's Spicy Chicken recipe. To bulk it up, serve over rice, pasta, or potatoes. Don't like green beans ... substitute you favorite veggie... rather use ground beef, pulled pork, vegan meat... go for it... make it yours!