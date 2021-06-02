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China sends 16 military aircraft over disputed South China Sea shoals near Malaysia.
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China sends 16 military aircraft over disputed South China Sea shoals near Malaysia.
China has sent more than a dozen military transport aircraft to the vicinity of disputed shoals in the South China Sea administered by Malaysia, prompting the latter to scramble a fighter jet to investigate.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force, or RMAF, said in a news release that 16 Xi’an Y-20 and Ilyushin Il-76 air fighters of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, or PLAAF, approached to within 60 nautical miles (69 miles) of Malaysia’s coast.

The news release also said the Chinese force approached in a “tactical formation” and was first detected by an air defence radar in the eastern Malaysian state of Sarawak at 11:53 a.m. local time on Monday.

It also said the as-yet-unidentified aircraft were flying at 290 knots in a southwesterly direction in neighbouring Singapore’s flight information region before turning to the south and crossing into international airspace administered by Malaysian air traffic control, operating at altitudes between 23,000 and 27,000 feet.

The aircraft failed to respond to several attempts by Malaysian air traffic controllers to contact them, after which the RMAF scrambled BAE Systems-made Hawk 208 light combat jets from nearby Labuan airbase at 1:33 p.m. after the “suspicious aircraft” were first sighted, to intercept and identify them.
Malaysia also released a map showing that the PLAAF jets flew past Luconia Shoals before turning back 60 nautical miles from the Malaysian coast in the vicinity of James Shoal. Both of these maritime features are claimed by Malaysia, and they are inside its exclusive economic zone. However, China also claims ownership of the shoals, with both located within China’s so-called nine-dash line, which it uses to lay claim to parts of the South China Sea. Luconia Shoals, which is known to Malaysia as Petinggi Ali, has seen an almost constant presence by ships belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, which bases its research on ship-tracking data.
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