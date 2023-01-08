Exposing the Madness of Net Zero





Here is a brilliant collection of facts that expose the lies you are being told by the government. PM SUNAK Needs to go back to school himself to learn some more math as he and recent past governments have caused us to have to pay up to 200 x higher for gas than the UK energy base price. This is as a result of following these mad NET ZERO wind power policies together with a total lack of planning. To compliment this video I believe Germany and China have built more power stations fuelled by coal whilst our politicians have buried their heads in the sand. IT IS INDEED THE GOVERNMENT THAT HAVE CREATED OUR ENERGY PRICES TO BE MUCH HIGHER THAN THEY SHOULD BE. This obviously hits the poorest, the hardest.





Climate Realism by Paul Burgess





Source link and message from the producer Paul Burgess:-

Here I prove beyond doubt that those countries that have the most wind power have the most expensive electricity in the world because of it. I reference this video in the video:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZddN5...





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





