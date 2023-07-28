Create New Account
CORRUPT CABAL COURTS DEPORTATION DISAPPEARING!
High Hopes
Published Friday

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


July 27, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


DAD DALE DAD DESPERATE TO SAVE DAUGHTER KAYSHA!

DID BIDEN TRUTH BOMB CANCER CURE?

NAVIGATING HOT WASH!

GUARD TO UKRAINE? GET OUT NOW!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32qkms-corrupt-cabal-courts-deportation-disappearing.html

