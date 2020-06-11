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How The Floyd Riots Could Harm The Left In November
The Red Express
The Red Express
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6 views • June 11, 2020
TL;DL – It’ll be thanks to a potent mix of bad ideas, negative imagery, and infighting.
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News Links:
New Footage Shows George Floyd Struggling With Cops Inside Squad Car - https://archive.fo/BXJNy
George Floyd had ‘violent criminal history’: Minneapolis police union chief - https://archive.fo/Iu1oG
Protesters pack into Seattle City Hall - https://invidio.us/watch?v=HVHIBL2wqyI
Kneeling Protesters Told to Recite: ‘Revolution Is the Solution, Not Voting!’ - https://archive.fo/lRiSW
New Rule: The Blue Wall of Silence - https://invidio.us/watch?v=cv5vFT9FmkM
Tom Arnold suggests people exercise Second Amendment rights against unmarked police in Washington D.C. - https://archive.fo/JpjgU
1200 Public Health Experts Sign Letter Advocating Mass Gatherings Because “White Supremacy” is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 - https://archive.fo/IdK3e
Leaked audio of Alderman and mayor exchange in Chicago - https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1270390633602011137
Cornel West ERUPTS after Fellow Leftist Leo Terrell Calls Him Out for Defunding Police - https://invidio.us/watch?v=sGBFu4U5cRU
The City That Remade Its Police Department - https://archive.fo/f7inr

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