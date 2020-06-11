How The Floyd Riots Could Harm The Left In November

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Like, Comment, Share, Subscribe, ect.
Brighteon Store Referral Link (make sure all cookies are allowed after clicking the link & before you place orders): https://bit.ly/3c8ZVU1
News Links:
New Footage Shows George Floyd Struggling With Cops Inside Squad Car - https://archive.fo/BXJNy
George Floyd had ‘violent criminal history’: Minneapolis police union chief - https://archive.fo/Iu1oG
Protesters pack into Seattle City Hall - https://invidio.us/watch?v=HVHIBL2wqyI
Kneeling Protesters Told to Recite: ‘Revolution Is the Solution, Not Voting!’ - https://archive.fo/lRiSW
New Rule: The Blue Wall of Silence - https://invidio.us/watch?v=cv5vFT9FmkM
Tom Arnold suggests people exercise Second Amendment rights against unmarked police in Washington D.C. - https://archive.fo/JpjgU
1200 Public Health Experts Sign Letter Advocating Mass Gatherings Because “White Supremacy” is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 - https://archive.fo/IdK3e
Leaked audio of Alderman and mayor exchange in Chicago - https://twitter.com/DowdEdward/status/1270390633602011137
Cornel West ERUPTS after Fellow Leftist Leo Terrell Calls Him Out for Defunding Police - https://invidio.us/watch?v=sGBFu4U5cRU
The City That Remade Its Police Department - https://archive.fo/f7inr
Social Media:
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wwFsIQYHEF8S/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theredexpress
Gab - https://gab.com/ACRedwine
Minds - https://www.minds.com/ACRedwine
PeakD - https://peakd.com/@acredwine
Telegram - https://t.me/theredexpress
Addresses for Crypto Donations:
BAT – 0x1756F2374268E667fE4f8A763024CBd90948B9e6
Bitcoin – 1NyDiNZYCHvDzsVPosaXiUgN2qhYMLMYNb
Bitcoin Cash – qq92324m2zrql49yr078alsek6l4j2cxsq4amjcfcz
Dash – XhvUS1QMgpr4MLTYKYweXKEnCJranud1f1
Dogecoin - DPGkXnbkwE5nTGMpJJTH9SYLBY8ouTQedA
Ethereum – 0x1756F2374268E667fE4f8A763024CBd90948B9e6
Litecoin – LLcrfwBYah2hXtie3SHCdT8xYTgDDGa1eV
Monero - 467SJjzS8zAAiYZWbsfXL6Qc8xa1xvteJY7Y4trkyyePiTjZHfJy76XC6KNvw3BS721MsX7NnnCeAcqeL4bW2ozB4tqkKQV