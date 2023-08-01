Travis Taylor lidar wormhole is debunked as drone laser didn't scan where the black hole was S.W.Rtv

#skinwalker #ranch #travistaylor
No wormhole just misreading the scanning data and perhaps
acting and lying about it on air?
the hole is void of data causes by the design of the LIDAR and placement
on the drone that was meant to be moving not stationary like in the show!
PHD scientists and experts for you! LOL
see the full show Chat w/Paul 147
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.