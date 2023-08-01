Create New Account
Travis Taylor lidar wormhole is debunked as drone laser didn't scan where the black hole was S.W.Rtv
Published 16 hours ago

#skinwalker #ranch #travistaylor No wormhole just misreading the scanning data and perhaps acting and lying about it on air? the hole is void of data causes by the design of the LIDAR and placement on the drone that was meant to be moving not stationary like in the show! PHD scientists and experts for you! LOL see the full show Chat w/Paul 147

Keywords
ufotaylorportalfraudufossecretliarwormholeskinwalkerranchtravisuaphoaxeruaps

