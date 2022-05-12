© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE#44 Hollywood PopStars Deals with Satan - Exposing the Truth with Isaiah Robin
Follow
3
Share
Report
831 views • May 12, 2022
LIVE Wednesday 05/11/2022 at 7PM (PST)/10PM (EST)
The word is in a spiritual assault against God as our society makes laws to support sin and evil and creates criminals out of those standing for God and Freedom. We can send our children to a school where reading material has homosexual pornography, but expel them if they bring a bible. Did you know some of the music you and your children listen to from some of the most popular artist is cultivating evil and your singing lyrics degrading God and praising Satan. Did you know some your favorite artist have openly admitted to selling their soul to the devil. Tonight Alpha has a conversation with Isaiah Robin who has seen and worked behind the curtain and knows the roots of evil that exist in the spotlight of music. Isaiah uses his talents as a voice for God and to spread his message in a world being overcome with evil.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Support Isaiah Robin at https://godlyvibez.com/
Katy Perry - I sold my soul video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPvtGvGtOzM
Billie Ellis - Possession on stage?
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NV7L3LD6w4A
Lady Gaga - interview about perfume, black water changes to clear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBFjjIt1_5k
Justin Bieber - Yummy and Ellen interview - all red? 27th visit?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OXjCR3Uu0A
The 27 club - article Rolling Stone
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-lists/the-27-club-a-brief-history-17853/amy-winehouse-9-239789/
Nick Canon - Pedo statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWPh7EAIsbw
DMX on Dr. Phil visited by devil 3 times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sycx3zJ0c
Eddie Murphy - Sammy Davis Jr Satan and God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMHl7yz93ho
PRE-SHOW MUSIC ARTIST LINKS:
Playlist:
https://brysongraymusic.com/
https://www.hangovergang.com/
https://godlyvibez.com/
https://lecrae.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
The word is in a spiritual assault against God as our society makes laws to support sin and evil and creates criminals out of those standing for God and Freedom. We can send our children to a school where reading material has homosexual pornography, but expel them if they bring a bible. Did you know some of the music you and your children listen to from some of the most popular artist is cultivating evil and your singing lyrics degrading God and praising Satan. Did you know some your favorite artist have openly admitted to selling their soul to the devil. Tonight Alpha has a conversation with Isaiah Robin who has seen and worked behind the curtain and knows the roots of evil that exist in the spotlight of music. Isaiah uses his talents as a voice for God and to spread his message in a world being overcome with evil.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Support Isaiah Robin at https://godlyvibez.com/
Katy Perry - I sold my soul video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPvtGvGtOzM
Billie Ellis - Possession on stage?
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NV7L3LD6w4A
Lady Gaga - interview about perfume, black water changes to clear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBFjjIt1_5k
Justin Bieber - Yummy and Ellen interview - all red? 27th visit?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OXjCR3Uu0A
The 27 club - article Rolling Stone
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-lists/the-27-club-a-brief-history-17853/amy-winehouse-9-239789/
Nick Canon - Pedo statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWPh7EAIsbw
DMX on Dr. Phil visited by devil 3 times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sycx3zJ0c
Eddie Murphy - Sammy Davis Jr Satan and God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMHl7yz93ho
PRE-SHOW MUSIC ARTIST LINKS:
Playlist:
https://brysongraymusic.com/
https://www.hangovergang.com/
https://godlyvibez.com/
https://lecrae.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.