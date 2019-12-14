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How They Levitated Pyramid Blocks? Part I...Let us Reason together...
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46 views • December 14, 2019
If you don't have time to watch this entire video the most relevant conclusions are at 4:43
A discovery at Hatnub in Egypt reportedly shows how they moved heavy blocks. But this is not practically possible. Watch to see why.
In part II I'll present a theory as to what these recently discovered structures may represent and how the ancients may've used them to move stone blocks.The Part II theory does fit and does possibly explain the discovery. Ancient Architects Relevant Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Was1vM6NzFE
Force needed to move up an incline - no friction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnDZQb25C5A
The Great Pyramid Mystery Solved - National Geographic Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws4O5LOCI68
all images are for fair use and educational purposes
A discovery at Hatnub in Egypt reportedly shows how they moved heavy blocks. But this is not practically possible. Watch to see why.
In part II I'll present a theory as to what these recently discovered structures may represent and how the ancients may've used them to move stone blocks.The Part II theory does fit and does possibly explain the discovery. Ancient Architects Relevant Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Was1vM6NzFE
Force needed to move up an incline - no friction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnDZQb25C5A
The Great Pyramid Mystery Solved - National Geographic Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws4O5LOCI68
all images are for fair use and educational purposes
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