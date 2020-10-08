1.MASCARILLA-EXENCIÓN_1. Viajar a Inglaterra y no morir en el intento (Trámites)

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En este os cuento mis conversaciones por chat y teléfono con AENA.
Formulario on line para rellenar antes de entrar a Reino Unido:
https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk
Pagina del Gobierno Britanico con tarjetas de exención:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own
Musica :Fearless First by Kevin MacLeod
Imagen: Bussines man with banana, Photo on Foter.com
Fotos de Andrea Piacquadio en Pexels
Foto de cottonbro en Pexels