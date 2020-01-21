Amightywind - SHABBAT SHALOM SONG

This is a Shabbat Shalom Song written, sung by the AmightyWind Ministry Holy Golden Eagles Choir, a Messianic Jewish Pentecostal Samoan Church located in New Zealand. AmightyWind Holy Ghost Fire Church teachs the Jewishness of YAHUSHUA / YAHSHUA / JESUS CHRIST. We are a Sabbath Keeping Church, the True Sabbath being from Friday Sunset to Saturday Sunset (the Seventh Day) and not Sunday.The Samoan Church with Samoan Associate Ministers share the End Time Prophecies found at amightywind.com/almightywind.com with Apostle/Prophet/Pastor Elisabeth Elijah (Elisheva Eliyahu) in AmightyWind Ministries 25 yrs old 16 + yrs on Internet. Please don't believe the lies of satan's servants, fake Christians comprised of atheists,satanists, occultists, lukewarm Christians who hate the command of YAHUVEH in the Prophecies to live Holy,rebuke the devil, that the ONLY way to Heaven is through the Name and Blood of YAHUSHUA repenting and living Holy.All true Prophets who speak this message are hated,even YAHUSHUA who is the Spirit of Prophecy, is hated by majority of this world as majority of this World hate all that is Holy. we live in a time where good is spoken of as evil,evil is spoken of as good. The Bible says GOD YAHUVEH/YAHWEH always sends the Prophets to warn before Judgment. Our Pastor Elisabeth Elijah is hated,with death threats because All Prophecies preach Holiness and have a no compromise, or make excuses for sinners. Our Church is a branch of Amightywind Ministries that has 25 anointed translators in 25 languages leading souls to YAHUSHUA/YAHSHUA/JESUS CHRIST newest translators are Hebrew. satan is furious and uses fake Christians who have gathered against our AmightyWind Church to speak the most blasphemous,slanderous lies, against Apostle/Pastor Elisabeth Elijah (Elisheva Eliyahu)of amightywind.com please don't even allow satan to manipulate, defile your mind with listening to the lies spoken by those who use the occult. Everyone is being tested are you worthy to escape the Great Tribulation? Are you worthy to be called the Bride of YAHUSHUA? only the Bride will be raptured. if you can't discern AmightyWind.com Glorifies YAHUSHUA and is Good Fruit, how will you discern evil fruit as satan counterfeits all that is Holy? satan knows the only way to attack AmightyWind is to speak slanderous lies against our Pastor,but in truth people whose names are in the LAMBS BOOK OF LIFE FILLED WITH THE HOLY SPIRIT will rebuke the liars, Come to AmightyWind.com for yourself, read the Prophecies not listen to liars twist the meaning. We pray you enjoy this Shabbat Shalom Song for it was written sung under the anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT RUACH HA KODESH. If you don't know what the SHABBAT (SABBATH) Is and importance of this Shabbat Song here are some excerpts of the Holy Prophecies that are called evil by fake Christians. URGENT after reading this your held accountable for what you know.