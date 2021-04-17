Heaven the hope of every believer -2

The saints of old did not shy away at death. They knew that death held no victory over them as it was but a transition to eternal life. However today's believers have been bewitched by a love of the world. They have preachers telling them to believe God for a better house, car, more money in the account - rather than pointing them to their eternal hope. It is the reason believers are scared during this pandemic. Rather than express a confident hope in Christ their eternal Saviour they are living in fear.

We are not called to fear death as believers for Christ triumphed over it. Rather than take untested remedies that promise but don't deliver, put your hope in Christ. Whether you live or die, you have eternal life in Christ.

Believe in Jesus Christ today and receive your eternal salvation.

John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.



John 14:6 Jesus saith unto them, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by Me.



John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.