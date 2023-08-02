Create New Account
The News of These Sinful Times, Preaching, and Scripture Reading
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday

In this video, we talk about a movie we saw recently, Sound of Freedom. We also talk about the U.S. government school system and review some news about the Barbie movie and the apostate church. We do some preaching and wrap it up with the reading of some passages of scripture.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NewsPreachingAug2.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
feminismpatriarchyinclusivity

