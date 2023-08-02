The News of These Sinful Times, Preaching, and Scripture Reading

In this video, we talk about a movie we saw recently, Sound of Freedom. We also talk about the U.S. government school system and review some news about the Barbie movie and the apostate church. We do some preaching and wrap it up with the reading of some passages of scripture.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NewsPreachingAug2.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.