Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
308 Subscribers
51 views
Published 17 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - http://bitly.ws/LqZV

The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?


Iodine, an essential mineral for the human body, is vital for optimal thyroid hormone production, energy production, cognitive function, and much more.


I am a massive advocate of mega doses of Lugols Iodine, which is one of the best Iodine mineral supplements. I have made many videos talking about mega-dosing with Iodine. Due to this, many people ask me frequently, "How Long Should They Mega Dose With Iodine?".


So I have created this video, "How Long Should You Mega Dose With Iodine?" to fully educate you on how long to mega dose with Iodine, how to determine when to stop mega-dosing with it, etc.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
lugols iodineiodine mega dose protocolmega dosing with iodineiodine companion nutrientsiodine mega dosehigh dose iodinelugols iodine mega dosehow long should you mega dose with iodinethe high dose iodine protocolis it safe to mega dose with iodineiodine high dosehow to take mega doses of iodinehow long to mega dose with lugols iodineingested mega doses of iodineh ow much iodine is too much

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket