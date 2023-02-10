TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "Media controls wars, and gov't crimes?" Feb 5.

Truth vs. NEWS 2nd hr. (5 Feb. 2023) with James Fetzer, Donald Grahn, Brian Davidson and Chris Weinert.





Trump calls for peace and an end to the war in Ukraine, which would "never have happened" had he been president.

Egg yolks turn out to have an ingredient that blocks the vax from doing its greatest damage, so chickens and chicken farms are being destroyed in mass numbers.

(The death machine grinds on!)

The Memphis cops appear to be ghosts and are probably crisis actors, where this entire event seems to be in the tradition of George Floyd and of Jussie Smollett, where the Democrats make up events to support their legislative priorities, whether it be gun control (with school shootings) or de-funding the police (by faking a death in Minneapolis) or something more spectacular in Memphis (brutal assault by five against one, Tyre Nichols), where virtually every act they performed was in violation of standard police procedure.

And now it turns out the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act lacks support--as well it should, since these actions by these (fake) cops were already illegal and they have already been indicted for their crimes.

Looks like one more in an endless stream of media's pseudo-events to manipulate the public to support the political agenda of the administration, no matter whether it's good for America or bad.

God awful!