I Fully Expect Silver Price to Rise More Than Gold as Market Collapses: David Morgan

Founder of the Morgan Report David Morgan is anticipating a major crash in the broad market later this year and although he expects gold to fall the least and recover fastest, he ultimately thinks silver will overtake it. David backs up his thesis with several factors, including growing demand for silver in solar panels, the imbalance in the current gold-silver ratio, banks being net long silver, and much more.

00:00 Introduction

00:28 Catalysts For Silver Price

02:18 Silver Demand For Solar

03:26 Gold-Silver Ratio

06:38 Silver Will Outperform Gold

09:01 Banks Net Long Silver

12:24 Major Tightness in Silver Market

19:41 Gold & Silver Miners Historically Undervalued

24:50 Effects of the Nixon Shock

The Morgan Report: https://www.themorganreport.com

