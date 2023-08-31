I Fully Expect Silver Price to Rise More Than Gold as Market Collapses: David Morgan

Founder of the Morgan Report David Morgan is anticipating a major crash in the broad market later this year and although he expects gold to fall the least and recover fastest, he ultimately thinks silver will overtake it. David backs up his thesis with several factors, including growing demand for silver in solar panels, the imbalance in the current gold-silver ratio, banks being net long silver, and much more.
00:00 Introduction
00:28 Catalysts For Silver Price
02:18 Silver Demand For Solar
03:26 Gold-Silver Ratio
06:38 Silver Will Outperform Gold
09:01 Banks Net Long Silver
12:24 Major Tightness in Silver Market
19:41 Gold & Silver Miners Historically Undervalued
24:50 Effects of the Nixon Shock
The Morgan Report: https://www.themorganreport.com
