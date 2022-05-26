Lockdown Fallout

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Crime Scene: Violence In America
* Shocking acts of violence just days apart.
* Preventing violence: the system isn’t working.
* [Bidan] brings nothing new to this conversation.
* The NRA declared bankruptcy last year.
* What we’re seeing is actually measurable.
* Number of violent crimes is going up every year.
* Data: less families have guns now than in 1980.
* The use of anti-depressants increased dramatically.
* Fatal overdoses increased during the [plandemic].
* Lockdowns pushed people to spend more time online.
* America is ignoring the mentally ill.
* Yelling about the ‘gun lobby’ is not a solution.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 May 2022