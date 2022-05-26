Lockdown Fallout

Crime Scene: Violence In America

* Shocking acts of violence just days apart.

* Preventing violence: the system isn’t working.

* [Bidan] brings nothing new to this conversation.

* The NRA declared bankruptcy last year.

* What we’re seeing is actually measurable.

* Number of violent crimes is going up every year.

* Data: less families have guns now than in 1980.

* The use of anti-depressants increased dramatically.

* Fatal overdoses increased during the [plandemic].

* Lockdowns pushed people to spend more time online.

* America is ignoring the mentally ill.

* Yelling about the ‘gun lobby’ is not a solution.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306819310112