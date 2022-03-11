© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Efficiency Trap
Follow
2
Share
Report
0 view • March 11, 2022
We, as a society, have a bias in favor of efficiency. The dark secret of efficiency is that monopolies are more 'efficient' than the creative destruction of capitalism, dictatorships are more 'efficient' than republics. The world is now spinning out of control, because The Laws of Efficiency have placed a few mega-conglomerates in charge of the planet. And their 'efficiencies' have removed the checks and balances that would have created a more robust, resilient system. Like removing all the airlocks in a submarine. If one compartment springs a leak, they all now get flooded. By removing nations and creating a one world system, they have lost the ability to isolate the contagion, and ironically they have created a more fragile system. And now we're witnessing the results.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Geopolitics & Empire podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Geopolitics & Empire podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.