Steve Kirsch: 30% of Kids Developed Cardiac Issues After Vax In Thailand Study (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Brighteon channel The New American at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/f06ea2a7-83fe-4460-bfec-42f5fd540363
The CDC knows this jab will harm kids and they don't care. Also, did China fund the Boston University Bio Weapon Experiment? Funding documents suggest yes!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
https://rumble.com/v1oybzw-steve-kirsch-and-dr.-mccullough.html
https://rumble.com/v1oyb6v-heather-mullins-boston-university-found-experimenting-on-new-covid-strains-.html
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