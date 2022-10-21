Create New Account
Steve Kirsch: 30% of Kids Developed Cardiac Issues After Vax In Thailand Study (mirrored)
Published a month ago |

Mirrored from Brighteon channel The New American at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/f06ea2a7-83fe-4460-bfec-42f5fd540363

The CDC knows this jab will harm kids and they don't care. Also, did China fund the Boston University Bio Weapon Experiment? Funding documents suggest yes! 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Bannons War Room - Steve Kirsch And Dr. McCullough Discuss The Major Implications Of The 15-0 Vote To Add The COVID Vaccine To Kids' Vaccine Schedule

https://rumble.com/v1oybzw-steve-kirsch-and-dr.-mccullough.html


Bannons War Room - Heather Mullins: Boston University Found Experimenting On New COVID Strains Funded By The CCP

https://rumble.com/v1oyb6v-heather-mullins-boston-university-found-experimenting-on-new-covid-strains-.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

