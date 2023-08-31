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NIGHT SHADOWS 08302023 -- NEW RULES!! New Lockdowns in this USA Military Operation
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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370 views • August 31, 2023

Sorry for the delay in posting this, but we have a number of issues to talk about tonight and hopeful we can expand of some of them on Friday night's show. They are really pushing a new variant of the CV-19 hoax and a totally new lockdown coming. If the American people are foolish enough to bow down without a whimper, as they did in 2020 and allow these fake pandemics to destroy them, they deserve the tyranny they will go under and this time there will be no way out. Biden said the old jab did not work very well, meaning of course it did not kill or maim enough people, but the new mRNA jab will work which means they now know what will maim and kill. Look at the numbers - under any other time this mRNA jab would have been pulled and not allowed back in - but this is a USA Military operation and the normal rules do not apply. BLUE MOON TONIGHT, are we being told something? And more...

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