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Dr. Lee Merritt : Operation Paperclip into NASA, Weaponized Ebola or Smallpox our Government,
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157 views • May 21, 2021
They cannot retroactive this virus coronavirus to reinfect the animals they claimed it comes from can you Bio-weapon, Killing us by omission and comus purposely killing us by not telling us what we can use over the counter to protect herself vitamin C vitamin E vitamin D and so forth
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams ask: Are covid spike proteins being RELEASED onto cities? My concept about what may have happened to see what he thought he kind of said that's what the Medics told me was there their blueprint that they had discovered what they thought would be what somebody would do they would use a not very pathogenic but not very deadly but I'm very transmissible virus and a psyop to take down America
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams ask: Are covid spike proteins being RELEASED onto cities? My concept about what may have happened to see what he thought he kind of said that's what the Medics told me was there their blueprint that they had discovered what they thought would be what somebody would do they would use a not very pathogenic but not very deadly but I'm very transmissible virus and a psyop to take down America
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