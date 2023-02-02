Create New Account
Dysconnected 2022, by Don Johnson - Trailer
Published 14 days ago

https://runawayplanetpictures.vhx.tv/products/dysconnected

„Over the past few years, a transgender tsunami has swept the nation, completely overtaking the medical, educational, and counseling industries, and forever altering hundreds of thousands of young girls’ lives.

What is going on? How did it come to this? Who is behind it? And what is coming next?

Filmmaker and father Don Johnson traveled the country to find out.

Featuring stories and insight from Daisy Strongin, Billboard Chris Elston, Ryan T. Anderson, Abigail Favale, Walt Heyer, Maria Keffler, Erin Brewer, Christopher West, Patrick Lappert, Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, Carl Trueman, Carl Olson, Billy Burleigh, Gary Michuta, Margaret McCarthy, Branda Lebsack, Michael Hanby, and Benjamin Wiker.”

