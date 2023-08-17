⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (17 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 August 2023)

Part I (see Part II)

(https://t.me/mod_russia_en/9183)The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces near Zaliznyanskoye, Staromikhailovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, the assault detachments of the Russian grouping of forces conducted successful offensives and improved the situation along the front line.

A missile strike on the Mezhevaya station (Dnepropetrovsk region) destroyed (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/9185) a military train with ammunition.

The enemy lost up to 310 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and a D-20 artillery in this direction throughout the day.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line in the course of active operations with the support of aviation and artillery fire.

During the day, six attacks of assault groups of the 14th Mechanised, 25th Airborne, and 95th Air Assault brigades of the AFU were repelled in the areas of Olshana, Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

During the day, up to 125 Ukrainian personnel were eliminated, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, one M777 artillery system, and one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled an attack by an assault group of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade near Kuzmino.

In addition, comprehensive fire damage was inflicted on the enemy close to Kremennaya and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️ In the South Donetsk direction, professional actions by units of the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted a comprehensive fire defeat on the enemy near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

More than 175 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralised, as well as two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/9182))

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers, repelled an enemy attack and inflicted a comprehensive fire defeat on the assault detachments of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses totalled up to 195 Ukrainian troops, four Stryker armoured personnel carriers, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one UK-made FH-70 gun, as well as two Msta-B and one D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, Ukrainian units lost up to 30 troops, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer as a result of a fire attack.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 138 areas during the day.

▫️ Two AFU drone control points were hit in the areas of the settlements of Lastochkino (Donetsk People's Republic) and Ivanovskoye (Zaporozhye region). A command and observation post of a unit of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and an ammunition depot were hit near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian air defence forces have intercepted one HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.

In addition, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the areas of Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Soledar, Nikolayevka, Zarya, Orlinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, (Zaporozhye region), and Olshana (Kharkov region).

📊 In total, 459 airplanes and 246 helicopters, 5,805 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,349 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,918 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,289 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.