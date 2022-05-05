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The Private Document Leaked By SCOTUS Was No Accident!
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137 views • May 05, 2022
The deep state intentionally uses specific distractions at specific times to divide us. This is usually done when there is momentum going in a direction that
threatens them and the people are uniting, so they distract us with something that is polarizing and will cause more division.

It’s even better for them when the issue that they use to distract us with is on a topic like abortion where people on both sides are passionate about their opinion. If they can create chaos or rioting, that’s even better. Much of their rioting by using BLM, Antifa or other organizations sponsored by George Soros all the better.

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