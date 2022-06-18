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Silent War Ep. 6226: Killshot 4Kids, Trump "Crimes", Farmers Failing, Exec. Order: Trans Kids. Assange's End
Dustin Nemos
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139 views • June 18, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:Florida woman who found Ashley Biden's diary in 'halfway house' is under FBI investigation for SELLING the journal in which president's daughter recalled 'showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)' and details of her drug and sex addiction.


Biden To Direct HHS To Expand Access To Sex Change Treatments, Particularly For Children.


Man who carried Confederate flag in US Capitol and son found guilty of felonies.


Schiff: House Select Committee Has Evidence That Trump "Engaged In Likely Multiple Criminal Acts."


"We're Barely Making It": Furious Farmer Goes Viral Explaining Why Food Prices "Are Going To Go Up."


Viral Video Appears To Show 100s Of Dead Cattle Hit By Kansas "Heatwave" on a day it wasn't that hot.


GOP Flips 84%-Hispanic Texas District: First Mexican-Born Woman Elected to Congress.


Alliance: Xi Pledges China Will Keep Backing Russian "Sovereignty, Security" In Putin Call.


Kash is asked about Q, and his response was essentially it's part of our marketing campaign, I don't follow Q.


New Mexico Supreme Court Sides with Corrupt Sec. of State – Mandates County Certify Illegitimate Primary Results.


Far-Left Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom Joins Trump’s Truth Social To Troll Republicans, a day after Harris is setup as the new Online Harrassment Czar... nothing to see here.


Wikileak’s Julian Assange Will Face Espionage Charges In The US After Extradition Order Signed By UK.


Biden Announces Sweeping Executive Order to Advance Radical “LGBTQI+” Agenda In Schools – New EO Bans “Conversion Therapy,” Which Now Includes ‘Suggesting’ That a Child Should Not Undergo Medical Transition.


J6 Prisoner Punished With “Diesel Therapy”, His Public Defender MISSING IN ACTION! His Online Date Bumble Match Turned Him In!


FDA Authorizes The COVID Jab For Kids Five Years and Under.


Florida’s DeSantis Boldly Bumps Heads With Washington After Refusing To Order COVID Vaccines For Kids Under Five, Keeping Florida's Kids Safe.


Putin: Unipolar Order Has Ended, West Headed For "Change Of Elites" As Russia Emerges Stronger.



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