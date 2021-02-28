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God is the Universe!
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21 views • February 28, 2021
0:00 - Are there any subjects that you've changed your views on?
1:01 - Should you try to deconvert a religious person on their deathbed?
2:31 - Would you attend a funeral in a church as an atheist?
5:05 - Why isn't murder morally neutral?
7:06 - Why is stealing morally wrong, but eating is morally neutral?
8:09 - Is public exhibitionism act of violence?
10:18 - Where is the violence of the current monetary system?
13:42 - Can you explain Corporations as fictional constructs?
15:49 - Is there a non-coercive way to fund prisons?
27:00 - What is the natural and the supernatural?
27:14 - What is real for you?
28:03 - Why can't the universe be god?
31:11 - Why does having a god mean enslavement?
33:48 - Could supernatural be the nutrition of the natural?
34:12 - How does population growth affect economic inequality?
38:03 - Is physical force in your defense ever justified?
40:00 - How is state (self) defense immoral while self-defense is moral?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
1:01 - Should you try to deconvert a religious person on their deathbed?
2:31 - Would you attend a funeral in a church as an atheist?
5:05 - Why isn't murder morally neutral?
7:06 - Why is stealing morally wrong, but eating is morally neutral?
8:09 - Is public exhibitionism act of violence?
10:18 - Where is the violence of the current monetary system?
13:42 - Can you explain Corporations as fictional constructs?
15:49 - Is there a non-coercive way to fund prisons?
27:00 - What is the natural and the supernatural?
27:14 - What is real for you?
28:03 - Why can't the universe be god?
31:11 - Why does having a god mean enslavement?
33:48 - Could supernatural be the nutrition of the natural?
34:12 - How does population growth affect economic inequality?
38:03 - Is physical force in your defense ever justified?
40:00 - How is state (self) defense immoral while self-defense is moral?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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