HUGE RADIATION WAVE HITS 🌎+AN X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE / REAL TALK W-ME / WORMWOOD OBJECT BY SUN / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 6, 2023

HUGE (GALACTIC COSMIC WAVE) RADIATION WAVE HITS THE EARTH+ALSO AN X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE SHOOTS OFF TO THE GLOBE/REAL TALK WITH ME TIRED IN MY ROBE LOL/WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM OBJECT PASSES BY THE SUN ON JANUARY 5TH/BIG THINGS COMING-BIBLE PROPHECY COMING TO LIFE/READ BELOW. Today is now 1/6/23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video In showing what insider mike from around the world warned Paul Begley about weeks ago and again a week ago mike warned of a new pulse of a galactic cosmic wave that would hit our heliosphere bubble that protects earth hard and more than likely would hit the sun and earth. And Mike was correct again... As you'll see footage in my video how bad earth was hit from behind earth as I made this video hours ago on January 5th and I kept having issues posting the video so I had to use another backup phone to record looking at my other phone to get the footage of what I recorded and a small clip of me talking real talk to all who want to hear and listen. Also it's confirmed as I said on Facebook researcher Laura wells said a major X class solar flare was likely from the sun. She was right..... A major large x class flare I just found out shot from the sun while 2 pulses not 1 but (2) pulses came in behind earth slamming earth with galactic cosmic rays which is pure radiation and energy... You'll also see a pretty large looks like a planet or planetary comet object I believe a planet x system object that also passed the sun on January 5th hours ago... Plus as said real talk with me to all....Is jesus (yeshua) your lord and savior? Humanity is on a countdown clock. The clock Is about Midnight. Please accept jesus as lord before it's too late to do so...

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





