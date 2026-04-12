Global Lunacy or Safety & Sanity - Victory is Up to Us

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April 12, 2026 - Victory is won or lost in elections, and whether we're willing to vote for every position, especially in the primaries and midterms. So let’s take a look at what awaits our dear nation if Democrats overtake us at the polls. Thanks for watching and praying!
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