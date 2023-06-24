Create New Account
The Bridge between the village of Anna and the city of Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region was Blown Up
The bridge between the village of Anna and the city of Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region was blown up, where columns of PMCs could go

Possibly an airstrikeCynthia said, I presume is is to prevent,  where columns of PMCs could go

-

Posting this also, Cynthia

Zaporozhye direction. Everything is normal.

Kherson direction. All as always..

South Donetsk direction. Fighting. All under control.

Donetsk direction. Fighting at Bakhmut. Everything goes ok.

Svatovo-Kremennaya. Going forward. Marines are advancing in the forests on a daily basis.

No breakthroughs, no super offensives.

