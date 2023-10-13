Create New Account
What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 18 (What I mean by "evolution of perception")
Chris Ott
Published Yesterday

What I mean by my phrase "evolution of perception." My first book is titled "The Evolution of Perception & the Cosmology of Substance" and my second is titled "Evolution of Perception Re-Explained." For the first go here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RXyA9zScPdNDhe63JF7rLcrkl6mWdixm/view?usp=drive_web. The second go here: https://www.amazon.com/Evolution-Perception-Re-Explained-Radical-Reality/dp/B08XLD3NNPkeywords=christopher+ott&qid=1688123710&sr=8-1 This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

Keywords
perceptionteachingsbabachristopherottmeher

