Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cross Talk: The Inventors Who Regret Their Inventions
52 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Cross Talk News


May 30, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, we countdown live to the release of the latest SPN documentary, Final Days, which tackles the surreal journey humanity has embarked on, toward the twisted machinations of a technological, scientific elite, warned about by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The team reports live from the newly built studio, along with director Matt Skow.


Keep us Free and on the Air!

HIGH QUALITY Magnesium for Stress and Sleep!

Visit https://magbreakthrough.com/crosstalk and use Promocode CROSSTALK for additional discounts!


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2r1fcm-live-7pm-final-days-documentary-count-down-the-inventors-who-regret-their-i.html


Keywords
humanitydirectorinventorsregretinventionsedward szallfinal dayslauren witzkematt skowfinal countdowncross talk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket