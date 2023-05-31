Cross Talk: The Inventors Who Regret Their Inventions

Cross Talk News
May 30, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News, we countdown live to the release of the latest SPN documentary, Final Days, which tackles the surreal journey humanity has embarked on, toward the twisted machinations of a technological, scientific elite, warned about by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The team reports live from the newly built studio, along with director Matt Skow.
