Gold Standard - NY Florida Open Carry - Not Above The Law - Pro Sports Tax Dollars
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
9 views • 23 hours ago

Gold prices highest in 2025 since 1979: What’s behind the rally and what to expect next


https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/gold-prices-highest-in-2025-since-1979-whats-behind-the-rally-and-what-to-expect-next/articleshow/124469729.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst



In 6-3 ruling, court strikes down New York’s concealed-carry law


The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York handgun-licensing law that required New Yorkers who want to carry a handgun in public to show a special need to defend themselves.


The 6-3 ruling, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, is the court’s first significant decision on gun rights in over a decade. In a far-reaching ruling, the court made clear that the Second Amendment‘s guarantee of the right “to keep and bear arms” protects a broad right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. Going forward, Thomas explained, courts should uphold gun restrictions only if there is a tradition of such regulation in U.S. history.


https://www.scotusblog.com/2022/06/in-6-3-ruling-court-strikes-down-new-yorks-concealed-carry-law/



Supreme Court leaves New York law requiring ‘good moral character’ to carry handguns in place


The Supreme Court declined Monday to decide whether a New York law that requires residents to have “good moral character” to carry a handgun is constitutional, leaving in place most of the state’s ban on carrying weapons in “sensitive places,” such as schools, parks and theaters.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/07/politics/new-york-moral-character-gun-law-supreme-court



When does open carry start in Florida? What to know about the law


When does open carry become legal in Florida? When will you start seeing people in line behind you at Target carrying guns on their hips?


Well, technically, openly carrying a firearm in public in the Sunshine State becomes legal Sept. 25, according to a Sept. 10 decision by a three-judge panel in the 1st District Court of Appeal. The decision declared Florida's law banning open carry to be unconstitutional and a violation of the Second Amendment. The 15-day delay was to give the state time to appeal.


https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2025/09/25/open-carry-legal-florida/86342027007/



Letitia James Is in Big Trouble Now


For years, New York Attorney General Letitia James has fancied herself as the scourge of Donald Trump, chasing him with a vengeance to fulfill her campaign promise of getting Trump at any cost.


https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/08/08/doj-launches-explosive-grand-jury-investigation-targeting-letitia-james-n4942521



Handcuffs for Letitia James! – Years of Mortgage Fraud Finally Catch Up to New York’s Top Prosecutor


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/handcuffs-letitia-james-years-mortgage-fraud-finally-catch/



How American Taxpayers Support Sports Teams and Athletes


The average American taxpayer may not realize it, but their dollars go toward funding the sports teams owned by billionaires.


Taxpayer support of sports “is a complicated question,” Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist said in a phone call. “City governments, county governments, state governments spend all sorts of money on finding ways to entertain people and getting them to do healthy things


https://www.sportico.com/business/finance/2024/how-american-taxpayers-support-sports-1234775732/



Game-time decision, Should taxpayers keep funding sports stadiums?


https://www.deseret.com/u-s-world/2025/03/14/funding-sports-stadiums/

gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
