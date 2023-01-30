Create New Account
Sara Wei’s verdict is the best example for those losers. All of them will be investigated by the law and Western countries
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p26rgkv3488

2023.01.30 Sara Wei’s verdict is the best example for those losers. All of them will be investigated by the law and Western countries. Every penny will be investigated clearly, the prison is waiting for them

魏丽红的判决给伪类们一个最好的样板，你们都会受到法律和西方国家的调查，每一分钱都会查的清清楚楚，监狱在等你们。


