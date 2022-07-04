The Confucius Institutes Are Still Up and Running in Universities of America Under Different Names

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https://gnews.org/post/pifod268
06/30/2022 Gorden Chang: China’s “Confucius Institutes” are still up and running in universities of America under different names. To end all of these confucius classrooms, it takes an administration that wants to do that.