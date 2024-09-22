BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RADICAL STUFF GOING ON IN GEORGIA 🗳 NON-ELECTRONIC VOTE COUNTING IS BACK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
161 views • 7 months ago

Ever since electronic voting was introduced, VfB knew it was a bait and switch scam


This person is really scared and it shows …

Rachel Maddow is having a meltdown over Georgia’s new rule that requires hand counting ballots in the 2024 Election.

“Radical stuff going on in Georgia”

These people are TERRIFIED of what the results will look like without their precious vote counting machines.


Source: https://gab.com/Lainey/posts/113175880453538892


https://www.rawstory.com/georgia-election-fail/

panicrachel maddowgeorgiamulti pronged offensivemanual vote counting
