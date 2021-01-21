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1/21/2021 -- Large M7.0 Earthquake strikes West Pacific / Indonesia / Philippines -- UNREST OBVIOUS
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470 views • January 21, 2021
The forecast for this week was for activity to return to M7.0 range in the West Pacific (between our sets of deep earthquakes).
The expected M7.0 range increase has now taken place directly in the middle of the warned region, where the plate boundaries converge at the Indonesia / Philippines border.
This week the warnings were issued for M7.0 range activity to develop , see the warnings on my youtube channel from January 16, 17, 18 , 2021 here : https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...
Jan 16, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVCV0...
Jan 17, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytyQW...
Jan 18, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnwYa...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The expected M7.0 range increase has now taken place directly in the middle of the warned region, where the plate boundaries converge at the Indonesia / Philippines border.
This week the warnings were issued for M7.0 range activity to develop , see the warnings on my youtube channel from January 16, 17, 18 , 2021 here : https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...
Jan 16, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVCV0...
Jan 17, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytyQW...
Jan 18, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnwYa...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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