Dr.SHIVA Elon Musk's Quid Pro Quo "Hand Job" Tour With World Leaders

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk's Quid Pro Quo "Hand Job" Tour With World Leaders
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Inventor, Candidate for U.S. President, reveals why Elon Musk is galavanting around from Europe to Asia, praising world leaders, and striking deals with them. Dr.SHIVA provides insight to what those deals are really all about: to further subjugate the people of the world, with increased surveillance, and the destruction of free speech, while ensuring that Musk gets preferential treatment.
Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.