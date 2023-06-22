Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA Elon Musk's Quid Pro Quo "Hand Job" Tour With World Leaders
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk's Quid Pro Quo "Hand Job" Tour With World Leaders

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Inventor, Candidate for U.S. President, reveals why Elon Musk is galavanting around from Europe to Asia, praising world leaders, and striking deals with them. Dr.SHIVA provides insight to what those deals are really all about: to further subjugate the people of the world, with increased surveillance, and the destruction of free speech, while ensuring that Musk gets preferential treatment.

Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com

